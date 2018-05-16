New
Thorntons Chocolate & Hazelnut Brookie Bars 4 Pack
Product Description
- Chocolate Brownie Base Topped with a Layer of Hazelnut Flavour Soft Cookie, Chocolate Spread and Sprinkled with Chopped Hazelnuts
- A chocolate brownie base, topped with soft hazelnut flavour cookie and sprinkled with chopped hazelnuts
- Produced by Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd.
- © Design 21
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose (Milk)], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Spread (2%) [Sugar, Nut Chocolate (Sugar, Hazelnuts, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter), Sunflower Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Chopped Hazelnuts, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Stearin, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Oats, Barley. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Pack is Opened, Store in an Airtight Container.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
This pack provides 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Thorntons Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
- EU:
Return to
- Thorntons Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
- www.finsburyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x Brookie Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving (approx 31 g)
|Energy
|1816 kJ
|562 kJ
|-
|434 kcal
|134 kcal
|Fat
|20.3 g
|6.3 g
|of which Saturates
|8.2 g
|2.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|55.9 g
|17.3 g
|of which Sugars
|37.1 g
|11.5 g
|Protein
|5.6 g
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.46 g
|0.14 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
