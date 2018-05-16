We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Chocolate & Hazelnut Brookie Bars 4 Pack

Thorntons Chocolate & Hazelnut Brookie Bars 4 Pack
£2.25
£0.56/each

Product Description

  Chocolate Brownie Base Topped with a Layer of Hazelnut Flavour Soft Cookie, Chocolate Spread and Sprinkled with Chopped Hazelnuts
  • A chocolate brownie base, topped with soft hazelnut flavour cookie and sprinkled with chopped hazelnuts
  Produced by Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd.
  • © Design 21
  Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose (Milk)], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Spread (2%) [Sugar, Nut Chocolate (Sugar, Hazelnuts, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter), Sunflower Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Chopped Hazelnuts, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Stearin, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  May also contain: other Nuts, Oats, Barley. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Pack is Opened, Store in an Airtight Container.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack provides 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Thorntons Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • EU:

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Brookie Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving (approx 31 g)
Energy1816 kJ562 kJ
-434 kcal134 kcal
Fat20.3 g6.3 g
of which Saturates8.2 g2.6 g
Carbohydrate55.9 g17.3 g
of which Sugars37.1 g11.5 g
Protein5.6 g1.7 g
Salt0.46 g0.14 g
This pack provides 4 servings--
