Product Description
- Tanqueray Gin 4 Tree Hangers
- Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
- Fortune favours the breve. Back in the 1830's Charles Tanqueray wasn't afraid to mix his bold ideas. His ingenious pursuit for perfection paid off, creating Tanqueray London Dry, a perfectly balanced gin and one of the most awarded gins in the world.
- Tanqueray™ Rangpur Distilled Gin
- Made with rare Rangpur limes & other botanicals.
- Tanqueray™ Flor de Sevilla Distilled Gin
- A taste of the sun-soaked Mediterranean.
- Made with bittersweet Seville oranges.
- Tanqueray™ Blackcurrant Royale Distilled Gin
- Made with French blackcurrants and vanilla notes
- Tanqueray™ London Dry Gin
- Distilled four times. Made from the world's finest botanicals
- The Tanqueray word and associated logos are trademarks owned by Diageo Brands B.V., and are used under licence. Tanqueray™ 2022
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
Information
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Products of the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- www.Tanqueray.com
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.