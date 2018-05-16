New
Absolut Vodka 50Ml Cocktail Shaker Set
Product Description
- Absolut Vodka 50ml Cocktail Shaker Set
- Absolut® Original Vodka
- Produced and bottled in Åhus, Sweden
- Monin® Vanilla Syrup
- Product of France.
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Natural Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative: E202
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See reverse of swing tag.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Absolut® Mason Cocktail Shaker & Jigger
- Wash before use.
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
- Passion Fruit Martini
- 50ml Absolut Original Vodka
- 20ml Monin® Vanilla Syrup
- 50ml Pineapple Juice
- 15m Lime Juice
- Pulp of 1/2 Passion Fruit
- How to Mix
- Build ingredients together in a shaker, add ice and shake hard Strain into your glass, serve with the remaining half of a passion fruit and a shot of champagne.
- Espresso Martini
- 50ml Absolut Original Vodka
- 25ml Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur
- 25ml Espresso
- 20ml Monino® Vanilla Syrup
- Ice Cubes
- 3 Whole Coffee Beans to garnish
- How to Mix
- Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a vanilla pod and two coffee beans.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Do not shake carbonated mixers!
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|1422kJ/340kcal
|Fat
|0g
|(of which saturates
|0g)
|Carbohydrate
|84.1g
|(of which sugars
|83.7g)
|Protein
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Sodium
|11.27g
|Salt
|0.03g
Safety information
WARNING: Do not shake carbonated mixers!
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.