Absolut Vodka 50Ml Cocktail Shaker Set

£10.00
£10.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Absolut Vodka 50ml Cocktail Shaker Set
  • Absolut® Original Vodka
  • Produced and bottled in Åhus, Sweden
  • Monin® Vanilla Syrup
  • Product of France.
  • Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Natural Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative: E202

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See reverse of swing tag.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Absolut® Mason Cocktail Shaker & Jigger
  • Wash before use.
  • Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
  • Passion Fruit Martini
  • 50ml Absolut Original Vodka
  • 20ml Monin® Vanilla Syrup
  • 50ml Pineapple Juice
  • 15m Lime Juice
  • Pulp of 1/2 Passion Fruit
  • How to Mix
  • Build ingredients together in a shaker, add ice and shake hard Strain into your glass, serve with the remaining half of a passion fruit and a shot of champagne.
  • Espresso Martini
  • 50ml Absolut Original Vodka
  • 25ml Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur
  • 25ml Espresso
  • 20ml Monino® Vanilla Syrup
  • Ice Cubes
  • 3 Whole Coffee Beans to garnish
  • How to Mix
  • Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a vanilla pod and two coffee beans.

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  Do not shake carbonated mixers!

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy1422kJ/340kcal
Fat0g
(of which saturates0g)
Carbohydrate84.1g
(of which sugars83.7g)
Protein0g
Fibre0g
Sodium11.27g
Salt0.03g

Safety information

WARNING: Do not shake carbonated mixers!

