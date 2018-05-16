New
Heart Shaped Pancake Pan Set
Product Description
- Pancake mix
- Pancake Mix: Made in USA.
- Pan: Made in China.
- Assembled in China.
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Soya Oil, Egg, Dextrose, Sugar, Whey (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (E481)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- You will need:
- 60ml water
- 1.5ml vegetable oil (for greasing the pan)
- Directions:
- 1. Grease the pan with vegetable oil.
- 2. Heat the pan over a low heat.
- 3. Combine the pancake mix with the water in a small bowl.
- 4. Stir until the mixture is completely blended.
- 5. Pour the batter into the pan until the base is completely covered.
- 6. Flip over and brown on both sides.
- 7. Repeat with remaining batter and serve hot.
- Enjoy!
- Care instructions for pan: Before use and storage, wash thoroughly and wipe dry with a soft cloth. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Always allow your cookware to cool before cleaning. Always use nylon or wooden cooking utensils on the non-stick finish. Suitable for electric or gas stove top only. If using gas, do so on a low heat and do not allow the flame to touch the pan. Not suitable for microwave, induction cooker or campfire. Do not heat or leave empty cookware on a hot burner for more than 1 minute.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Warnings
- CAUTION: The pan will become very hot when in use, always use oven gloves when handling.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Net Contents
59g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Pancake Mix Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1639
|(kcal)
|388
|Fat (g)
|7.3
|- of which Saturates (g)
|1.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|67.3
|- of which Sugars (g)
|10
|Fibre (g)
|2.0
|Protein (g)
|12.3
|Salt (g)
|1.42
Safety information
CAUTION: The pan will become very hot when in use, always use oven gloves when handling.
