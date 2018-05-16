New
Me To You Mum Bear With Chocolate Rose
Product Description
- ME TO YOU MUM BEAR WITH CHOCOLATE ROSE
- Make your mum's day with this cute and thoughtful gift from Me to You. Tatty Teddy is sitting in a beautifully illustrated gift bag printed with the caption 'Mum, for all you are, for all you do, thank you'. Inside the bag there's also a chocolate treat for your mum to enjoy.
- Authentic Me to You gift - unique and instantly recognisable with a timeless message of love and friendship, it's no wonder Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
- Hand made with love and care, Tatty Teddy is super soft and sits 13cm tall.
- Includes a delicious foil-wrapped chocolate rose
- The luxury gift bag features contemporary floral-inspired flourishes, a hand sketched image of Tatty Teddy in a hammock, gold foil finishes and a shiny satin ribbon handle.
