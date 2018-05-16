Wicked Kitchen Vanilla Custard 450G

1/4 of a pot
- Energy
- 557kJ
-
- 133kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 493kJ / 117kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour wholegrain oat and lentil flour custard.
- Vegan vanilla flavour custard made with oat drink and pulses, great served warm or cold.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Wholegrain Oats (2%), Coconut Oil, Lentil Flour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum), Modified Potato Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Salt, Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Iodine.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins 30 secs/900W 3 mins
Remove lid, place lid loosely back on pot and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. For best results microwave heat.
800W 7 mins/900W 6 mins 30 secs
Remove lid, place lid loosely back on pot and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (113g)
|Energy
|493kJ / 117kcal
|557kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.4g
|20.8g
|Sugars
|11.4g
|12.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.