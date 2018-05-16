We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Vanilla Custard 450G

Wicked Kitchen Vanilla Custard 450G
1/4 of a pot

Energy
557kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.9g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 493kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour wholegrain oat and lentil flour custard.
  • Vegan vanilla flavour custard made with oat drink and pulses, great served warm or cold.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Wholegrain Oats (2%), Coconut Oil, Lentil Flour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum), Modified Potato Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Salt, Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Iodine.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins 30 secs/900W 3 mins
Remove lid, place lid loosely back on pot and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. For best results microwave heat.
800W 7 mins/900W 6 mins 30 secs
Remove lid, place lid loosely back on pot and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (113g)
Energy493kJ / 117kcal557kJ / 133kcal
Fat4.5g5.1g
Saturates1.6g1.8g
Carbohydrate18.4g20.8g
Sugars11.4g12.9g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt0.07g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
