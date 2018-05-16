Product Description
- Famous Grouse Duo and Fudge
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
- The Famous Grouse Fudge - Contains no hydrogenated oils or fats
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil*, The Famous Grouse® Blended Scotch Whisky (2%), Flavouring, Salt, *From certified sustainable sources
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end; see base of pack.
Produce of
Product of Scotland. Packed and distributed in the UK
Name and address
- Blended & bottled by:
- Matthew Gloag and Son Ltd.,
- Perth,
- Scotland.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Matthew Gloag and Son Ltd.,
- Perth,
- Scotland.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- www.thefamousgrouse.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Single Piece
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|1748kJ/414kcal
|174.8kJ/41.4kcal
|Fat
|10g
|1g
|saturates
|7.3g
|0.73g
|mono-unsaturates
|1.9g
|0.19g
|polyunsaturates
|0.4g
|0.04g
|Carbohydrate
|79.7g
|7.97g
|of which sugars
|74.6g
|7.46g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.14g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.01g
|of which
|-
|-
