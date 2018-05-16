We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Famous Grouse Duo And Fudge

£8.00
£8.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Famous Grouse Duo and Fudge
  • Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
  • The Famous Grouse Fudge - Contains no hydrogenated oils or fats

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil*, The Famous Grouse® Blended Scotch Whisky (2%), Flavouring, Salt, *From certified sustainable sources

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end; see base of pack.

Produce of

Product of Scotland. Packed and distributed in the UK

Name and address

  • Blended & bottled by:
  • Matthew Gloag and Son Ltd.,
  • Perth,
  • Scotland.
  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Matthew Gloag and Son Ltd.,
  • Perth,
  • Scotland.
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • www.thefamousgrouse.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Single Piece
Energy (kJ / kcal)1748kJ/414kcal174.8kJ/41.4kcal
Fat10g1g
saturates7.3g0.73g
mono-unsaturates1.9g0.19g
polyunsaturates0.4g0.04g
Carbohydrate79.7g7.97g
of which sugars74.6g7.46g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein1.4g0.14g
Salt0.1g0.01g
of which--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

