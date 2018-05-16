We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Continental Platter Serves approx 7

Tesco Finest Continental Platter Serves approx 7

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£18.00
£2.73/100g

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

Per 23g

Energy
373kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

high

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1622kJ / 391kcal

Product Description

  Dry cured Serrano ham, Manchego full fat hard cheese, Gouda medium fat hard cheese and chorizo rollitos, garlic salchichon pork salami, lomo pork loin and dry cured chorizo pork sausage.
  Our Spanish inspired platter includes a tempting selection of 15 month matured Serrano ham, creamy aged Manchego cheese, traditional paprika coated Spanish Lomo, salchichon, chorizo and Gouda rollitos, and chorizo made with Pimenton de la Vera. The meat selection is made by a family owned company in Spain who have been producing Spanish cured meats for over 80 years. Serve this platter at festive parties with antipasti and olives. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
  Rich & Flavourful Selection of Spanish cured meats and cheese
  Pack size: 660G

Information

Allergy Information

  For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Box. Recycle

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

660g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 23g
Energy1622kJ / 391kcal373kJ / 90kcal
Fat33.0g7.6g
Saturates22.0g5.1g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.4g
Sugars1.5g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.0g5.1g
Salt1.50g0.35g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Per 11g

Energy
168kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

high

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1530kJ / 369kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gouda Cheese (Milk) (64%), Chorizo (36%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 11g
Energy1530kJ / 369kcal168kJ / 41kcal
Fat29.9g3.3g
Saturates16.0g1.8g
Carbohydrate1.8g0.2g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre1.6g0.2g
Protein22.4g2.5g
Salt2.90g0.32g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 11g

Energy
102kJ
24kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ / 220kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Olive Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 11g
Energy926kJ / 220kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat6.7g0.7g
Saturates2.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.2g
Sugars1.7g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein37.7g4.1g
Salt4.18g0.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 23g

Energy
373kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1622kJ / 391kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Manchego Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride).

Inedible rind only: Preservatives (Natamycin, Potassium Sorbate). 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 23g
Energy1622kJ / 391kcal373kJ / 90kcal
Fat33.0g7.6g
Saturates22.0g5.1g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.4g
Sugars1.5g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.0g5.1g
Salt1.50g0.35g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 29g

Energy
307kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.23g

high

21%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 254kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 29g
Energy1060kJ / 254kcal307kJ / 74kcal
Fat13.9g4.0g
Saturates5.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.6g
Sugars0.9g0.3g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein29.7g8.6g
Salt4.25g1.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 13g

Energy
206kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1583kJ / 381kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:Pork, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 13g
Energy1583kJ / 381kcal206kJ / 50kcal
Fat29.1g3.8g
Saturates11.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate3.6g0.5g
Sugars2.5g0.3g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein25.7g3.3g
Salt4.65g0.60g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 8g

Energy
123kJ
30kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

high

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1535kJ / 370kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 8g
Energy1535kJ / 370kcal123kJ / 30kcal
Fat28.5g2.3g
Saturates10.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate3.5g0.3g
Sugars2.3g0.2g
Fibre1.8g0.1g
Protein23.9g1.9g
Salt4.50g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
