Tesco Finest Continental Platter Serves approx 7

Per 23g
- Energy
- 373kJ
-
- 90kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.6g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.1g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.35g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1622kJ / 391kcal
Product Description
- Dry cured Serrano ham, Manchego full fat hard cheese, Gouda medium fat hard cheese and chorizo rollitos, garlic salchichon pork salami, lomo pork loin and dry cured chorizo pork sausage.
- Our Spanish inspired platter includes a tempting selection of 15 month matured Serrano ham, creamy aged Manchego cheese, traditional paprika coated Spanish Lomo, salchichon, chorizo and Gouda rollitos, and chorizo made with Pimenton de la Vera. The meat selection is made by a family owned company in Spain who have been producing Spanish cured meats for over 80 years. Serve this platter at festive parties with antipasti and olives. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Rich & Flavourful Selection of Spanish cured meats and cheese
- Pack size: 660G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
660g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 23g
|Energy
|1622kJ / 391kcal
|373kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|33.0g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|22.0g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.0g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.50g
|0.35g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Per 11g
- Energy
- 168kJ
-
- 41kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.32g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1530kJ / 369kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gouda Cheese (Milk) (64%), Chorizo (36%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 11g
|Energy
|1530kJ / 369kcal
|168kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|29.9g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|16.0g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.4g
|2.5g
|Salt
|2.90g
|0.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 11g
- Energy
- 102kJ
-
- 24kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.46g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ / 220kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Olive Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 11g
|Energy
|926kJ / 220kcal
|102kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|37.7g
|4.1g
|Salt
|4.18g
|0.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 23g
- Energy
- 373kJ
-
- 90kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.6g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.1g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.35g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1622kJ / 391kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Manchego Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride).
Inedible rind only: Preservatives (Natamycin, Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 23g
|Energy
|1622kJ / 391kcal
|373kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|33.0g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|22.0g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.0g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.50g
|0.35g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 29g
- Energy
- 307kJ
-
- 74kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.0g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.23g
- 21%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 254kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 29g
|Energy
|1060kJ / 254kcal
|307kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|29.7g
|8.6g
|Salt
|4.25g
|1.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 13g
- Energy
- 206kJ
-
- 50kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.8g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.60g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1583kJ / 381kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:Pork, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 13g
|Energy
|1583kJ / 381kcal
|206kJ / 50kcal
|Fat
|29.1g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|11.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.7g
|3.3g
|Salt
|4.65g
|0.60g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 8g
- Energy
- 123kJ
-
- 30kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.36g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1535kJ / 370kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 8g
|Energy
|1535kJ / 370kcal
|123kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.1g
|Protein
|23.9g
|1.9g
|Salt
|4.50g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.