Me To You Candle
Product Description
- ME TO YOU CANDLE
- Surprise your loved one with this gorgeous scented candle featuring adorable Tatty Teddy artwork on the side of the glass jar alongside the caption 'You brighten up every day'.
- Authentic Me to You gift - unique and instantly recognisable with a timeless message of love and friendship, it's no wonder Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
- Warning! Never leave burning candles unattended.
- Burn candles out of reach of children and pets.
- The lime and blueberry scented candle has three wicks to add warmth, light and an irresistible aroma to any room.
- The candle has a natural wooden lid to keep the wicks dust-free when the candle is not in use.
- An ideal gift for your girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife, partner or any friend or family member who's special to you.
