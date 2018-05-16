Mowi Scottish Salmon Flakes Sweet Chilli 80G

Product Description
- Roast Scottish Salmon Flakes with Sweet Chilli
- Succulent, cooked salmon, lightly smoked and slow roasted with honey, spices and lots of chilli! Flaked by hand. Superb in sandwiches, noodles and rice.
- High in Omega 3: Each pack typically has 1360mg of which 773mg are DHA and EPA. Eating 250mg of EPA and DHA Omega 3 fatty acids every day contributes to the normal function of the heart. Make salmon part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The salmon in this product is from a producer inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
- Chilli rating - Spicy - 2
- Ready to eat
- Pioneering Responsible Farming Excellence Since 1964
- Pack size: 80G
- EPA and DHA Omega 3 fatty acids every day contributes to the normal function of the heart
- High in omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Scottish Salmon (Salmo Salar) (Fish) (89%), Honey, Sugar, Fructose, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Water, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Red Pepper, Glucose Syrup, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Parsley, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Chilli Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date: see front of pack.Please look after this product: keep in the fridge below 5°C. Once opened, use within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date.
Produce of
Packed in Scotland (UK) using farmed salmon from Scotland (UK)
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Mowi,
- Admiralty Park,
- Rosyth,
- KY11 2YW,
- Scotland,
- UK.
Return to
- Mowi,
- Admiralty Park,
- Rosyth,
- KY11 2YW,
- Scotland,
- UK.
- Mowi,
- Rinmore,
- Ballylar,
- Letterkenny,
- Co. Donegal,
- F92 T677,
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) Per pack
|Energy kJ
|1049kJ
|839kJ
|Energy kcal
|252kcal
|201kcal
|Fat
|14.8g
|11.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|5.3g
|of which Sugars
|6.3g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|22.7g
|18.2g
|Salt
|1.28g
|1.03g
|Omega 3 (of which DHA+EPA)
|1700mg (963mg)
|1360mg (773mg)
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.