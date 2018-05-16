Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Pork Belly Serves 8

1/8 of a pack
Product Description
- Slow cooked rind on bone in pork belly with a sachet of pork stock gravy.
- Hand trimmed British Pork Belly, slowly cooked on the bone for 4 hours for a succulent melt in the mouth texture, with perfectly crisp crackling and a rich and seasoned pork stock gravy. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 2.135KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (91%), Pork Stock Gravy (9%) [Water, Red Wine (Red Wine, Salt, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Pork Stock (Pork Extract, Water, Salt), Brown Sugar, Shallot, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Powder, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Salt, Bay, Thyme, Black Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Sage Extract].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 240°C / Fan 220°C / Gas 9 1 hr 20 mins Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. Empty contents of the meat pouch onto a flat baking tray with juices, removing protective pad. Pat dry rind to remove any juices and sprinkle 3g salt over the rind. Leave at room temperature for 10 minutes then pat rind dry and resprinkle with salt. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 20 minutes, or until rind has crackled. Leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Place the sachet of sauce in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 5 minutes. Open sachet, pour over belly or serve on the side. For best results, turn the pork belly upside down to carve. Do not reheat.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2.135kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (193g)
|Energy
|1631kJ / 394kcal
|3147kJ / 760kcal
|Fat
|33.4g
|64.5g
|Saturates
|12.8g
|24.7g
|Mono-unsaturates
|13.6g
|26.2g
|Polyunsaturates
|5.3g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|20.9g
|40.3g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.97g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
