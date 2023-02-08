Wowhydrate Lemon & Lime Electrolyte Vitamin Water 4X500ml
Product Description
- Fresh, flavoured drink with vitamins B6, C & D and sweetener
- Informed Sport - We Test, You Trust
- Banned Substance Tested Every Batch
- Facts
- Electrolytes help your body absorb water faster, reducing the effects of dehydration. Vitamins B6, C and D help reduce fatigue, support cell health and keep your immune system healthy.
- Only 5kcal per bottle
- 3 Essential Electrolytes
- Vitamin C, D & B6
- Calcium
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Pack size: 2000ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (99%), Electrolytes (Calcium Lactate, Magnesium Citrate, Sodium Chloride), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin Blend (Vitamin C, B6, D), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 24 hours.For best before please see neck of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- Contains 3 essential electrolytes.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Wow Hydrate,
- PO Box 394,
- Loughton,
- Essex,
- IG10 9GH.
Return to
- Wow Hydrate,
- PO Box 394,
- Loughton,
- Essex,
- IG10 9GH.
- WOWHYDRATE.COM
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|%RI
|Per 500ml
|%RI
|Energy kJ
|5
|25
|Energy kcal
|1
|5
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|1.0g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.83%
|0.25g
|4.1%
|Chloride
|30.6mg
|3.8%
|153mg
|19%
|Calcium
|20.6mg
|0.38%
|103mg
|12.9%
|Magnesium
|5.28mg
|2.56%
|26.4mg
|12.8%
|Vitamin B6
|0.09mg
|6.5%
|0.45mg
|33%
|Vitamin C
|5.28mg
|6.5%
|26.4mg
|33%
|Vitamin D
|0.33µg
|6.5%
|1.65µg
|33%
|RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8,400kj / 2000 kcal)
|Serves: 1
