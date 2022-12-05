Gordon's Pink Gin & Mixer Cracker
Product Description
- Gordon's Pink Gin & Mixer Cracker
- Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
- Gordon's official licensed product
- The Gordon's word and associated logos are trademarks of Gordon & Co. ™Gordons 2022.
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Sweetener (Aspartame)
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Product of the UK. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Give the Gift of Gordon's
- 1. Ice
- 2. 50ml of Gordon's premium pink
- 3. 150ml of tonic water
- 4. Add fresh strawberries
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- www.gordonsgin.com
- Alcohol care line:
- 0345 601 4558
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|8kJ
|-
|2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.10g
