Gordon's Pink Gin & Mixer Cracker

Gordon's Pink Gin & Mixer Cracker
£5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gordon's Pink Gin & Mixer Cracker
  • Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
  • Gordon's official licensed product
  • The Gordon's word and associated logos are trademarks of Gordon & Co. ™Gordons 2022.
  • Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Sweetener (Aspartame)

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Product of the UK. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Give the Gift of Gordon's
  • 1. Ice
  • 2. 50ml of Gordon's premium pink
  • 3. 150ml of tonic water
  • 4. Add fresh strawberries

Name and address

  Packed by:
  Beams International Ltd.,
  ME8 7EG,
  UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  www.gordonsgin.com
  Alcohol care line:
  0345 601 4558
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy8kJ
-2kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0.10g
