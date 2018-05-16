Product Description
- JOSE CUERVO 2X 5CL & 2 SHOT GLASS SET
- Jose Cuervo is the world's number 1 Tequila.
- In 1795, the King of Spain granted José Antonio de Cuervo the first concession ever to produce Tequila commercially. This singular event marked the birth of Tequila. The Jose Cuervo® recipe and process has been passed down and upheld by a family of entrepreneurs, inventors, and risk-takers.
- Jose Cuervo is extremely versatile with a variety of serving options for every time of day. Whether straight, on the rocks, with a mixer or in cocktails there is always an opportunity to sample the refreshing delights of Jose Cuervo with friends.
- Jose Cuervo Reposado®
- Product of Mexico
- Jose Cuervo Silver®
- Product of Mexico
- Shot Glasses
- Product of China
- Nothing Mixed Like Tequila
- Refresh Your Horizon
Information
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 2x Shot Glasses
- Rinse glasses before use.
- Shot glasses are suitable for use in a dishwater.
- Not suitable for use in a microwave.
- Cuervo Margarita
- 35ml Jose Cuervo Reposado
- 30ml Triple Sec
- 20ml Fresh Lime Juice
- Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lime wedge.
- Cuervo & Lemonade
- 50ml Jose Cuervo Silver
- 150ml Lemonade
- Add Jose Cuervo Silver to an ice-filled glass and top with lemonade.
- Cuervo Shot
- Best enjoyed ice cold and served with an orange slice.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
