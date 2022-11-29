Oral-B Pro1 680 Black Flora Electric Toothbrush & Case

I love this toothbrush...
I love this toothbrush. It connects to an app so you can see how good you are brushing.it has a timer and shows if you are brushing too hard and in which areas. It stores your brushing data so you can see how you are doing over weeks/ months of use
Love this electric...
Love this electric toothbrush... will never go back to manual
absolutely amazing...
absolutely amazing product I would definitely recommend to everyone
using this product ...
using this product keep your teeth more hygienic
The best thing for...
The best thing for your teeth and personal hygiene!! My go to
I've had this...
I've had this toothbrush for around a year now, charge lasts for a long time and I like that you can change the mode depending on the brush head.
The original electric...
The original electric toothbrush! It's no wonder they say it's recommended by dentists
I could recommend. it...
I could recommend. it's really good product, worth the money
bought as Xmas give...
bought as Xmas give ended up keeping myself! amazing brush prices was a little higher than I usually pay but worth it
Great product and...
Great product and great for the price , really recommend