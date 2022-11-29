We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oral-B Pro1 680 Black Flora Electric Toothbrush & Case

4.7(6312)Write a review
£60.00
£60.00/each

Product Description

  • Oral-B Pro1 680 Black Flora Electric Toothbrush & Case
  • Experience Oral-B Pro 1 from the no.1 brand used by dentists worldwide. The Pro 1 electric toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area your are brushing. While you are just moving the brush around your mouth, Oral-B's unique round head does all the rest. It removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums, and it starts making your smile whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. With the professional timer Oral-B Pro 1 is a great toothbrush for everyone who wants to switch to an electric toothbrush.
  • Professional clean feeling every day and gentle brushing with the gum pressure control
  • Unique Oral-B's 3D cleaning technology: oscillates, rotates and pulsates for up to 100% more plaque removal even in hard to reach areas vs a manual brush
  • Gum pressure control: if you brush too hard, the toothbrush stops pulsations to protect gums
  • Dentist-inspired round brush head cups each tooth for a deep clean while being gentle for gums
  • Rechargeable toothbrush with convenient long-lasting battery and battery level indicator
  • Oral-B's brush head fade from green to yellow based on individual usage indicating when it's time to change, to keep a 100% cleaning efficacy
  • Content: 1 handle with 2 minutes timer, 1 charger, 1 brush head, 1 travel case
  • Oral-B is no.1 brand most used by dentists worldwide. Clinically proven results

Information

Warnings

  • Procter & Gamble UKWeybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XPUK

Safety information

WARNING Periodically check the entire product/cords/accessories for damage. A damaged or non-functioning unit should no longer be used. If the product/ cords/accessories are damaged, take it to an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Usage by children under age 3 is not recommended. Toothbrushes can be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge, if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and maintenance shall not be performed by children. Children shall not play with the appliance. Use this product only for its intended use as described in then instruction manual. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer.

6312 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

I love this toothbrush...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

I love this toothbrush. It connects to an app so you can see how good you are brushing.it has a timer and shows if you are brushing too hard and in which areas. It stores your brushing data so you can see how you are doing over weeks/ months of use

Love this electric...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

Love this electric toothbrush... will never go back to manual

absolutely amazing...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

absolutely amazing product I would definitely recommend to everyone

using this product ...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

using this product keep your teeth more hygienic

The best thing for...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

The best thing for your teeth and personal hygiene!! My go to

I've had this...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

I've had this toothbrush for around a year now, charge lasts for a long time and I like that you can change the mode depending on the brush head.

The original electric...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

The original electric toothbrush! It's no wonder they say it's recommended by dentists

I could recommend. it...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

I could recommend. it's really good product, worth the money

bought as Xmas give...

4 stars

Review from ORAL-B

bought as Xmas give ended up keeping myself! amazing brush prices was a little higher than I usually pay but worth it

Great product and...

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

Great product and great for the price , really recommend

