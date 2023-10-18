Loves And Hugs Bath Bomb And Soap Assortment

WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts - Not suitable for children under 3 years. For use under adult supervision. Keep the lid out of reach of children under 6 years old. Warning: Contains fragrance that may cause allergies. Please remove all elements of the packaging before giving to a child. Do not ingest contents. If swallowed: Wash out mouth with water and drink some fresh water. Do not induce vomiting. Seek immediate medical advice. Do not put in eyes or mouth, if product comes into contact with eyes rinse immediately with clean water and seek medical attention. Do not use on broken or irritated skin. If there are signs of an allergic reaction, stop using immediately and seek medical attention. Wash hands thoroughly after handling this product and dispose of any used packaging. Rinse body and bath tub after use. Read the instructions before use, follow them and keep them reference. Colour and contents may vary from those illustrated.

WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts - Not suitable for children under 3 years. For use under adult supervision. Keep the lid out of reach of children under 6 years old. Warning: Contains fragrance that may cause allergies. Please remove all elements of the packaging before giving to a child. Do not ingest contents. If swallowed: Wash out mouth with water and drink some fresh water. Do not induce vomiting. Seek immediate medical advice. Do not put in eyes or mouth, if product comes into contact with eyes rinse immediately with clean water and seek medical attention. Do not use on broken or irritated skin. If there are signs of an allergic reaction, stop using immediately and seek medical attention. Wash hands thoroughly after handling this product and dispose of any used packaging. Rinse body and bath tub after use. Read the instructions before use, follow them and keep them reference. Colour and contents may vary from those illustrated.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023