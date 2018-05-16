We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mowi Scottish Salmon Flakes With Honey 80G

image 1 of Mowi Scottish Salmon Flakes With Honey 80G
£3.00
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • Roast Scottish Salmon Flakes with Honey
  • Succulent, cooked salmon, lightly smoked and slow roasted with honey. Flaked by hand. Superb in sandwiches, pasta and noodles.
  • High in Omega 3: Each pack typically has 1360mg of which 773mg are DHA and EPA. eating 250mg of EPA and DHA omega 3 fatty acids every day contributes to the normal function of the heart. Make salmon part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The salmon in this product is from a producer inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
  • Ready to eat
  • Pioneering Responsible Farming Excellence Since 1964
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Scottish Salmon (Salmo Salar) (Fish) (90%), Honey (4%), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by date: see front of pack.Please look after this product: keep in the fridge below 5°C. Once opened, use within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date.

Produce of

Packed in Scotland (UK) using farmed salmon from Scotland (UK)

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mowi,
  • Admiralty Park,
  • Rosyth,
  • KY11 2YW,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Mowi,
  • Admiralty Park,
  • Rosyth,
  • KY11 2YW,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.
  • Mowi,
  • Rinmore,
  • Ballylar,
  • Letterkenny,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • F92 T677,

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer pack
Energy kJ914kJ731kJ
Energy kcal218kcal175kcal
Fat10.7g8.6g
of which Saturates2g1.6g
Carbohydrate4.8g3.8g
of which Sugars4.8g3.8g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein25.5g20.4g
Salt1.22g0.98g
Omega 3 (of which DHA+EPA)1700g (963mg)1360mg (773mg)

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

