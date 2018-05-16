We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Finest Smoked Turkey & Truffle Club Sandwich

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Smoked Turkey & Truffle Club Sandwich
£3.25
£3.25/each

Each pack

Energy
2154kJ
512kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.3g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
2.02g

high

34%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 872kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked turkey breast, pickled slaw, cranberry chutney, mature Cheddar cheese, truffle mayonnaise and lettuce in cranberry and oatmeal bread.
  • Tender smoked British turkey breast with a rich truffle mayonnaise, crunchy pickled red slaw, Cheddar cheese, tangy cranberry sauce & lettuce in toasted cranberry and oatmeal bread. Festive edition Toasted cranberry & oatmeal bread

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Smoked Turkey Breast (16%) [Turkey Breast, Cornflour, Salt], Mature Cheddar Cheese (8%) (Milk), Oatmeal, Lettuce, Cabbage, Cranberry, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot, Onion, Plum, Wheat Bran, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Plum Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Truffle, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Brown Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British turkey.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy872kJ / 207kcal2154kJ / 512kcal
Fat6.2g15.3g
Saturates2.0g4.9g
Carbohydrate25.4g62.7g
Sugars5.4g13.3g
Fibre3.0g7.4g
Protein11.0g27.2g
Salt0.82g2.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here