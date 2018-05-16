New
Tesco Finest Smoked Turkey & Truffle Club Sandwich
Each pack
- Energy
- 2154kJ
- 512kcal
- 26%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.3g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.9g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13.3g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.02g
- 34%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 872kJ / 207kcal
Product Description
- Smoked turkey breast, pickled slaw, cranberry chutney, mature Cheddar cheese, truffle mayonnaise and lettuce in cranberry and oatmeal bread.
- Tender smoked British turkey breast with a rich truffle mayonnaise, crunchy pickled red slaw, Cheddar cheese, tangy cranberry sauce & lettuce in toasted cranberry and oatmeal bread. Festive edition Toasted cranberry & oatmeal bread
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Smoked Turkey Breast (16%) [Turkey Breast, Cornflour, Salt], Mature Cheddar Cheese (8%) (Milk), Oatmeal, Lettuce, Cabbage, Cranberry, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot, Onion, Plum, Wheat Bran, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Plum Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Truffle, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Brown Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British turkey.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|872kJ / 207kcal
|2154kJ / 512kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|15.3g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|25.4g
|62.7g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|13.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|7.4g
|Protein
|11.0g
|27.2g
|Salt
|0.82g
|2.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
