Breakfast In Bed Gift Set

Breakfast In Bed Gift Set

Product Description

  • BREAKFAST IN BED GIFT SET
  • Everything you need to make someone's morning that little more special.
  • Chocolate Cookies, Tea Bags
  • Product of China.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Preparation and Usage

  • Please retain packaging for future use.
  • Mug and Tray
  • Wash before use. Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.
  • Spoon
  • Wash before use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher. Not suitable for use in a microwave.

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Water, Chocolate Flavour Chips (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: E322 (Soya), Flavouring), Brown Granulated Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Salt, Flavouring

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2064kJ/493kcal
Fat24g
of which saturates6g
Carbohydrate64g
of which sugars26g
Protein5.2g
Salt0.36g

Ingredients

100% Black Tea

