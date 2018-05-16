We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Canti Rose Prosecco Flute & Shimmer Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Canti Rose Prosecco Flute & Shimmer Gift Set
£8.00
£8.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Iridescent rose gold shimmer powder with subtle raspberry flavour.
  • Pop a Ball® Rose Gold Shimmer
  • Iridescent rose gold shimmer powder with subtle raspberry flavour.
  • Canti Rosé Prosecco
  • Product of Italy
  • The Italian Wine Style

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Colour: E171, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Flavourings, Gum Arabic, Sweeteners: Sucralose, Quillaja Extract, Colour: E124

Allergy Information

  • Canti Rosé Prosecco - Contains Sulphites Allergens highlighted in bold.

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Glass
  • Wash before first use.
  • Suitable for dishwasher use.

Warnings

  • Attention: E124 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1192kJ
-285kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate60g
of which sugars59g
Protein0.1g
Salt6.2g

Safety information

Attention: E124 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

