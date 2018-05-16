New
Canti Rose Prosecco Flute & Shimmer Gift Set
Product Description
- Iridescent rose gold shimmer powder with subtle raspberry flavour.
- Pop a Ball® Rose Gold Shimmer
- Canti Rosé Prosecco
- Product of Italy
- The Italian Wine Style
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Colour: E171, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Flavourings, Gum Arabic, Sweeteners: Sucralose, Quillaja Extract, Colour: E124
Allergy Information
- Canti Rosé Prosecco - Contains Sulphites Allergens highlighted in bold.
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
11% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Glass
- Wash before first use.
- Suitable for dishwasher use.
Warnings
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1192kJ
|-
|285kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|of which sugars
|59g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|6.2g
Safety information
Attention: E124 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
