We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

CINNAMON KITCHEN BOMBAY ALOO 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
CINNAMON KITCHEN BOMBAY ALOO 300G
£3.00
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Potatoes in a Mildly Spiced Tomato and Onion Sauce with Garam Masala
  • Visit us at www.cinnamon-kitchen.com
  • Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London.
  • Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless.
  • We hope you enjoy!
  • Diced potatoes in a mildly spiced tomato and onion sauce
  • Expertly created by Cinnamon Kitchen
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (35%), Tomatoes (30%), Onions (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cane Sugar, Tomato Paste, Ground Coriander, Green Chillies, Salt, Garlic Purée, Tamarind Extract, Turmeric, Coriander, Black Mustard Seeds, Ground Cumin, Cornflour, Curry Leaves, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Black Onion Seeds, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Paprika, Chilli Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze by use by date and use within 1 month. Before reheating defrost thoroughly.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve. Remove film using a sharp knife.
Decant into a microwaveable bowl and cover with microwaveable film.
Cat D 750W 3 mins 30 secs
Cat E 900W 3 mins
Cat E 1000W 2 mins 30 secs

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat
Tray not suitable for microwave
Stir thoroughly after cooking. Do not reheat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins
Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film.
Place on preheated baking tray. After cooking remove film using a sharp knife.

Produce of

Made in the UK with vegetables from multiple countries

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Cinnamon Kitchen,
  • 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
  • 9 Colmore Row,
  • Birmingham,
  • B3 2BJ.

Return to

  • Cinnamon Kitchen,
  • 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
  • 9 Colmore Row,
  • Birmingham,
  • B3 2BJ.
  • www.cinnamon-kitchen.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pack (150g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy kJ433kJ650kJ8400kJ/
Energy kcal104kcal156kcal2000kcal
Fat4.7g7.1g70g
-of which saturates0.4g0.6g20g
Carbohydrate12.9g19.4g
of which sugars4.3g6.5g90g
Fibre1.6g2.4g
Protein1.6g2.4g
Salt0.50g0.75g6g
Serves 2---

Safety information

WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs.

View all Indian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here