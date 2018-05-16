Tesco Finest Fish Pie Serves 4

¼ of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 172kcal
Product Description
- Cod, salmon and king prawn in a creamy prosecco sauce topped with rosti-style potatoes, Pecorino full fat hard cheese and ciabatta style crumb.
- Our indulgent fish pie is made with succulent cod, salmon and plump king prawns in a velvety Prosecco cream sauce. The creamy filling is then topped with a crunchy rosti style potato and a parsley and ciabatta style crumb. Serve with a side of steamed green vegetables for a decadent main course. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Luxurious & Flavourful topped with rosti style potato
- Pack size: 1.2KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Cooked Cod (Fish) (14%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Cooked Salmon (Fish) (8%), Prosecco (6%), Cooked King Prawn (6%) [King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pecorino Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Parsley, Dried Potato, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavouring (Crustacean), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Mustard Flour, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Sugar, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley Extract, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Celery Extract, Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Bran, Turmeric Powder, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
1.2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (275g**)
|Energy
|715kJ / 172kcal
|1967kJ / 472kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|29.3g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|15.9g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|26.9g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.1g
|Protein
|8.6g
|23.7g
|Salt
|0.58g
|1.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 1200g typically weighs 1100g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
