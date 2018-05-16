We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Fish Pie Serves 4

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Fish Pie Serves 4

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£16.00
£1.34/100g

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

¼ of a pack

Energy
1967kJ
472kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
29.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.9g

high

80%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.59g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Cod, salmon and king prawn in a creamy prosecco sauce topped with rosti-style potatoes, Pecorino full fat hard cheese and ciabatta style crumb.
  • Our indulgent fish pie is made with succulent cod, salmon and plump king prawns in a velvety Prosecco cream sauce. The creamy filling is then topped with a crunchy rosti style potato and a parsley and ciabatta style crumb. Serve with a side of steamed green vegetables for a decadent main course. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
  • Luxurious & Flavourful topped with rosti style potato
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Cooked Cod (Fish) (14%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Cooked Salmon (Fish) (8%), Prosecco (6%), Cooked King Prawn (6%) [King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pecorino Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Parsley, Dried Potato, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavouring (Crustacean), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Mustard Flour, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Sugar, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley Extract, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Celery Extract, Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Bran, Turmeric Powder, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

1.2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (275g**)
Energy715kJ / 172kcal1967kJ / 472kcal
Fat10.6g29.3g
Saturates5.8g15.9g
Carbohydrate9.8g26.9g
Sugars2.2g6.0g
Fibre1.1g3.1g
Protein8.6g23.7g
Salt0.58g1.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 1200g typically weighs 1100g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

View all Festive Food to Order Starters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here