Tesco Honey Roasting Parsnips 600G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 635kJ
-
- 151kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 15.0g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.45g
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 101kcal
Product Description
- Parsnips with a honey and butter glaze.
- Sweet & Crispy Glazed with a honey and butter for a sticky finish
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Parsnip, Rapeseed Oil, Honey (2%), Butter (Milk), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: On a baking tray 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45mins Remove all packaging. Put parsnips with butter pat on top on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving. In provided tray 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 55mins Remove outer packaging. Put tray with parsnips with butter pat on top in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: On a baking tray On a baking tray 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 55mins Remove all packaging. Put parsnips with butter pat on top on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving. In provided tray 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 1hr 5mins Remove outer packaging. Put tray with parsnips with butter pat on top in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|423kJ / 101kcal
|635kJ / 151kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.5g
|21.8g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|15.0g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|7.1g
|Protein
|2.3g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.45g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
