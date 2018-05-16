We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Honey Roasting Parsnips 600G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Honey Roasting Parsnips 600G
£3.50
£5.84/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
635kJ
151kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

low

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Parsnips with a honey and butter glaze.
  • Sweet & Crispy Glazed with a honey and butter for a sticky finish
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parsnip, Rapeseed Oil, Honey (2%), Butter (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: On a baking tray 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45mins Remove all packaging. Put parsnips with butter pat on top on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving. In provided tray 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 55mins Remove outer packaging. Put tray with parsnips with butter pat on top in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: On a baking tray On a baking tray 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 55mins Remove all packaging. Put parsnips with butter pat on top on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving. In provided tray 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 1hr 5mins Remove outer packaging. Put tray with parsnips with butter pat on top in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g)
Energy423kJ / 101kcal635kJ / 151kcal
Fat2.7g4.1g
Saturates0.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate14.5g21.8g
Sugars10.0g15.0g
Fibre4.7g7.1g
Protein2.3g3.5g
Salt0.30g0.45g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
View all Vegetables & Yorkshire Puddings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here