Kimm & Miller Eggs & Toast
Product Description
- Kimm & Miller Eggs & Toast
- A sweet addition to your fry-up this Valentine's Day. Cook up delicious heart-shaped eggs as part of a full English breakfast for your other half this Valentine's Day, or why not make a real showstopper by creating cute fried bread with heart-shaped eggs in the middle?
- Ceramic Heart Shaped Plate
- Heart Shaped Egg Ring
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash plate and ring in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Plate suitable for dishwasher and microwave use. Ring hand wash only.
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Using Product Information
