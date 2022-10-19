We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Passionfruit Martini Skinny Mixers Non Alcoholic 1L

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Apple & passionfruit juice drink with sweetener
  • For delicious recipe ideas visit princes.co.uk
  • Bursting with flavour, our passionfruit and apple combination delivers a thirst quenching drink
  • The crisp and sweet flavours have been perfectly crafted to create the ultimate mixer
  • Princes skinny mixers have been expertly blended to replicate cocktail bar favourites.
  • The range has been specially created so they are low in calories and high on flavour.
  • Not from Concentrate
  • With carefully selected ingredients, our mixers are combined with the best not from concentrate juices for that quintessential cocktail flavour.
  • Alcoholic or Non Alcoholic
  • Whether you want an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink, princes skinny mixers are the perfect ingredient to create delicious refreshments at home.
  • Low in Calories
  • With no added sugar, princes skinny mixers will inspire budding home mixologists everywhere.
  • Have you tried?
  • The rest of our cocktail inspired range...
  • Strawberry Mojito Skinny Mixers
  • Blackberry Bramble Skinny Mixers
  • Non-Alcoholic
  • Low Calorie
  • No Added Sugar
  • You'll only find natural sugars from the fruit in all of our juices
  • Contains no preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (19%), Passion Fruit Juice (19%), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days. Best before end: See top of carton

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email hello@princes.co.uk
  • Or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml serving
Energy85kJ127kJ
-20kcal30kcal
Fat0g0g
Of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.1g4.6g
Of which sugars3.1g4.6g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt0.01g0.02g
This pack contains 6 x 150ml servings--
Using Product Information

Amazing tasting drink

5 stars

I picked this up from my local store and had to leave a review! So tasty, so refreshing and gave me the opportunity to have really tasty drinks without having to leave the house! Definitely reccomend.

