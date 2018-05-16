Reese's Giant Chocolate Hollow Egg Peanut Butter Treat 452G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with sugar coated peanut butter inclusions Peanut butter crème in a chocolate flavour coating Peanut butter (62%) in a sugar shell (38%)
- Break it to pieces!
- Giant egg stuffed with pieces
- Anything but Ordinary
- Plus... 2 Peanut Butter Treats Inside
- Pack size: 452G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Packed in the UK with components from outside the UK
Warnings
- Reese's Pieces Hollow Egg
- E102, E110 and E129 may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention of children.
Recycling info
Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Please send comments within the UK to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com
Net Contents
452g ℮
Safety information
Reese's Pieces Hollow Egg E102, E110 and E129 may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention of children.
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Egg Shell (82.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Reese's Pieces Inclusions (17.5%) (Peanut Butter Center [Sugar*; Partially Defatted Peanuts; Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel and Soybean Oil* in varying proportions); Corn Syrup Solids*; Dextrose; Palm Kernel Oil; Salt; Corn Syrup*; Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin*; Modified Cornstarch*; Flavouring]; Sugar Shell [Sugar*; Glazing Agents, Shellac (E904), Carnauba Wax (E903); Artificial Colours: (E102), (E110), (E129), E133, Milk]), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, *Contains genetically modified Sugar, Corn and Soy
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2296 kJ / 550 kcal
|Total Fat
|32g
|of which Saturates
|21g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|of which Sugars
|51g
|Protein
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.18g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (52%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Peanut Butter Creme Center (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2112 kJ / 522 kcal
|Total Fat
|29.3g
|of which Saturates
|10.7g
|Carbohydrate
|56.2g
|of which Sugars
|51.8g
|Protein
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.81g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Partially Defatted Peanuts, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Fully Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Fat), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Rice Starch, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Red Beet Concentrate, Colours (Curcumin, Carmine), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1988 kJ / 474 kcal
|Total Fat
|19g
|of which Saturates
|15g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|of which Sugars
|64g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|0.41g
