Reese's Giant Chocolate Hollow Egg Peanut Butter Treat 452G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£12.00
£2.66/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate egg with sugar coated peanut butter inclusions Peanut butter crème in a chocolate flavour coating Peanut butter (62%) in a sugar shell (38%)
  • Break it to pieces!
  • Giant egg stuffed with pieces
  • Anything but Ordinary
  • Plus... 2 Peanut Butter Treats Inside
  • Pack size: 452G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Packed in the UK with components from outside the UK

Warnings

  • E102, E110 and E129 may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention of children.

Recycling info

Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please send comments within the UK to
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.
  • Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com

Net Contents

452g ℮

Safety information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Egg Shell (82.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Reese's Pieces Inclusions (17.5%) (Peanut Butter Center [Sugar*; Partially Defatted Peanuts; Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel and Soybean Oil* in varying proportions); Corn Syrup Solids*; Dextrose; Palm Kernel Oil; Salt; Corn Syrup*; Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin*; Modified Cornstarch*; Flavouring]; Sugar Shell [Sugar*; Glazing Agents, Shellac (E904), Carnauba Wax (E903); Artificial Colours: (E102), (E110), (E129), E133, Milk]), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, *Contains genetically modified Sugar, Corn and Soy

Allergy Information

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2296 kJ / 550 kcal
Total Fat32g
of which Saturates21g
Carbohydrate57g
of which Sugars51g
Protein7.7g
Salt0.18g

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (52%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Peanut Butter Creme Center (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2112 kJ / 522 kcal
Total Fat29.3g
of which Saturates10.7g
Carbohydrate56.2g
of which Sugars51.8g
Protein10.8g
Salt0.81g

Ingredients

Sugar, Partially Defatted Peanuts, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Fully Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Fat), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Rice Starch, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Red Beet Concentrate, Colours (Curcumin, Carmine), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White)

Allergy Information

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1988 kJ / 474 kcal
Total Fat19g
of which Saturates15g
Carbohydrate67g
of which Sugars64g
Protein11g
Salt0.41g
