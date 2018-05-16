New
Kimm & Miller Biscuit Tin With Biscuits
Product Description
- KIMM & MILLER BISCUIT TIN WITH BISCUITS
- Beautiful cake tin with biscuits
- This cake tin contains delicious fruit and lemon biscuits and all butter strawberry shortbread.
- The perfect gift for Mum's who love to bake and love sweet treats. The tin is ideal for storing cakes and biscuits to keep them fresher for longer and would make a lovely addition to any kitchen.
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Allergy Advice: Fruit & Lemon Biscuits contain Wheat and Eggs. All butter strawberry shortbread contains Wheat and Milk. Biscuits may also contain traces of milk, mustard, peanuts, soya and gluten. Whilst every care has been taken, fruit stones and stalks may remain. Storage: Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep biscuits in an airtight container. Care Instructions: Wash cake tins in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use.
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.