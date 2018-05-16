Tesco 2 Mini Baking Camembert 280G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1931kJ
-
- 465kcal
- 23%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 36.7g
- 52%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 23.1g
- 116%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.31g
- 39%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 332kcal
Product Description
- Camembert full fat mould ripened soft cheese with a bacon relish.
- Rich & Gooey With a sweet & sticky Bacon jam
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (86%), Bacon Relish (14%) [Water, Maple Syrup, Red Onion, Pork, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), Sugar, Bourbon, Muscovado Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Cane Sugar, Salt, Smoked Water, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Ginger Powder, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Molasses, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25mins Place mini Camembert's in the wooden dishes. Cut a cross on the top of each cheese and place on a baking tray on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and peel back the corners of the Camembert rind. Open sachet of bacon jam and spread evenly over the surface of each cheese. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes.
Produce of
Made using Polish milk and British and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (140g)
|Energy
|1379kJ / 332kcal
|1931kJ / 465kcal
|Fat
|26.2g
|36.7g
|Saturates
|16.5g
|23.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|20.5g
|28.6g
|Salt
|1.65g
|2.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..
