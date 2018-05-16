We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Mini Baking Camembert 280G

Tesco 2 Mini Baking Camembert 280G
£3.00
£10.72/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1931kJ
465kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
36.7g

high

52%of the reference intake
Saturates
23.1g

high

116%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
2.31g

high

39%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  • Camembert full fat mould ripened soft cheese with a bacon relish.
  • Rich & Gooey With a sweet & sticky Bacon jam
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (86%), Bacon Relish (14%) [Water, Maple Syrup, Red Onion, Pork, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), Sugar, Bourbon, Muscovado Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Cane Sugar, Salt, Smoked Water, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Ginger Powder, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Molasses, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25mins Place mini Camembert's in the wooden dishes. Cut a cross on the top of each cheese and place on a baking tray on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and peel back the corners of the Camembert rind. Open sachet of bacon jam and spread evenly over the surface of each cheese. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes.

Produce of

Made using Polish milk and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (140g)
Energy1379kJ / 332kcal1931kJ / 465kcal
Fat26.2g36.7g
Saturates16.5g23.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g4.1g
Sugars2.7g3.8g
Fibre1.5g2.0g
Protein20.5g28.6g
Salt1.65g2.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

