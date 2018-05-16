We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Salted Caramel Brownie Bars 4 Pack

Thorntons Salted Caramel Brownie Bars 4 Pack
£2.25
£0.56/each

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownie Topped with Salted Caramel, Covered in Milk Chocolate and Finished with Edible Decorations
  • Produced by Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd.
  • © Design 21
  • A chocolate brownie base, topped with salted caramel and sprinkled with crunchy caramel pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Salted Caramel (21%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Potassium Tartrate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Maltodextrin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose (Milk)], Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Crunchy Caramel (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cocoa Butter), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)

Allergy Information

  • May Also Contain: Other Nuts, Oats, Barley. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack provides 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Thorntons Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • EU:

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Brownie Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (approx 33 g)
Energy1878 kJ620 kJ
-449 kcal148 kcal
Fat23.4 g7.7 g
of which Saturates13.3 g4.4 g
Carbohydrate52.9 g17.5 g
of which Sugars43.7 g14.4 g
Protein5.8 g1.9 g
Salt0.76 g0.25 g
This pack provides 4 servings--
