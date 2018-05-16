New
Thorntons Salted Caramel Brownie Bars 4 Pack
Product Description
- Chocolate Brownie Topped with Salted Caramel, Covered in Milk Chocolate and Finished with Edible Decorations
- Produced by Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd.
- A chocolate brownie base, topped with salted caramel and sprinkled with crunchy caramel pieces
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Salted Caramel (21%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Potassium Tartrate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Maltodextrin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose (Milk)], Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Crunchy Caramel (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cocoa Butter), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)
Allergy Information
- May Also Contain: Other Nuts, Oats, Barley. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
This pack provides 4 servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Thorntons Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
- EU:
Return to
- Thorntons Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
- www.finsburyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x Brownie Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (approx 33 g)
|Energy
|1878 kJ
|620 kJ
|-
|449 kcal
|148 kcal
|Fat
|23.4 g
|7.7 g
|of which Saturates
|13.3 g
|4.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|52.9 g
|17.5 g
|of which Sugars
|43.7 g
|14.4 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|1.9 g
|Salt
|0.76 g
|0.25 g
