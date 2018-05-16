Product Description
- ZURU SMASHERS DINO ISLAND GIANT SKULL
- Smash your way to an epic prehistoric adventure with Smashers Dino Island Giant Skull. SMASH your skull to smithereens to uncover the 30 hidden surprises inside this action-packed skull! Search through cotton candy foam and super stretchy slime for your dino pieces! Along the way, look out for a pesky pirate figurine and 5 epic smashers mini eggs that hold all new mini characters! You'll also discover the Golden Dino Skull pencil topper and 6 Smashers stickers amongst your Dino Island treasure. Construct your dino parts before placing the Giant Skull eye inside your dino's mouth to listen to it ROAR. There are two prehistoric beasts and over 20 mini characters to smash and collect! Will you find the mighty T-Rex or the prehistoric Megalodon shark!? What arrrgh ye waiting for! Get smashing to discover your new dangerously epic Smashers Dino!
- Over 30 Surprises: Slime, fizz and Smash your way through over 30 Dino Island surprises and build the ultimate Dino SMASH-O-SAUR!
- Smash, Smash, Smash!: Smashers is the unique play experience that lets you smash, smash, smash! Smash the Giant Skull to smithereens to discover the Dino Island treasures. Smash through 5 mini egg surprises to let the mini characters loose across Smashers Dino Island! Rebuild the skull and mini eggs to smash again!
- Mini Eggs and Pirates: Discover mini egg surprises with over 20 characters to smash and collect! Deep in the Smashers treasure you'll discover the pesky pirate figurine. Will this pirate stand a chance against your Smashers Dino?
- H31cm x W22.5cm x D24.3cm
Information
Warnings
- Choking hazard -Small pieces - Not for children under 3 years
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Choking hazard -Small pieces - Not for children under 3 years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
