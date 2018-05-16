New
Tesco Bamboo Hot Stuff Travel Mug
Product Description
- TESCO BAMBOO HOT STUFF TRAVEL MUG
- Treat the one you love to this 'Hot Stuff' travel mug. The natural bamboo material is eco-friendly, with a silicone band to protect you from the heat and to help grip.
- Single wall structure
- Eco-friendly and portable
- Ideal for travel, work or home
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions: Wash before first use. Hand wash only. Use warm water and washing-up liquid to clean after each use. Rinse thoroughly with hot water. Dry thoroughly after leaving it to drain. Store with the lid off. To remove difficult stains, fill with hot water, add one teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda. Do not put lid on product while using this cleaning method. Soaking overnight produces excellent results.
- Always rinse before re-use. To achieve best results, prefill before use with hot water for hot contents and cold water for chilled and leave for approx. 3mins. Product must not be used in a microwave or conventional oven. Do not overfill the product. Not suitable for dishwasher.
Warnings
- WARNING! Keep out of reach of children. Avoid abrasives, solvents and bleach products. Keep your product away from direct heat to protect any plastic material from damage. Do not store dry ice or any carbonated drink as they may cause the stopper to eject forcefully. This product must not be used for keeping milk products or baby food warm or cool, to avoid the possibility of bacterial growth. Hot liquids can scald, please always use caution. Please keep product upright at all times.
- Not microwave safe. Not dishwasher safe. Hand wash only.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Safety information
WARNING! Keep out of reach of children. Avoid abrasives, solvents and bleach products. Keep your product away from direct heat to protect any plastic material from damage. Do not store dry ice or any carbonated drink as they may cause the stopper to eject forcefully. This product must not be used for keeping milk products or baby food warm or cool, to avoid the possibility of bacterial growth. Hot liquids can scald, please always use caution. Please keep product upright at all times. Not microwave safe. Not dishwasher safe. Hand wash only.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.