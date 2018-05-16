Tropicana Pressed Apple 4X250ml

Each 150ml serving contains
- Energy
- 284kJ
-
- 68kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 15g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 189 kJ
Product Description
- Apple Juice
- The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with too good to go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.
- Past my date?
- Look, smell, taste
- Don't waste
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Just eat more (fruit & veg)
- - Multipack of 4 bottles of Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice
- - Made from 100% pure pressed fruit
- - Get straight to the good stuff with Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice, made from gently pressed apples for a delicious taste in every glass of juice.
- - Pick up a bottle of Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice, perfect for on-the-go
- - Just one 150ml serving of delicious Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables
- - Our tasty juices never contain added sugars and are designed for refreshment & enjoyment any moment of the day
- We've been making juice for over 70 years and still bring the same passion to the process as when we first started. The Tropicana story began with Anthony T. Rossi, who arrived in the U.S. with just $25 in his pocket. He founded Tropicana in 1947 with the mission of making the goodness of the finest fruit accessible to everyone. No matter how hard you look, you won't find anything but 100% pure fruit, vegetables and vitamins in Tropicana juices. We never add sugar, so you can rest assured that all that deliciousness is 100% pure and natural, straight from the fruit, and counts as 1 of your 5 a day.
- At Tropicana we are obsessed by juice. We are also driven by the desire to deliver great nutrition to everyone who drinks Tropicana. Have you tried the new Tropicana Essentials range? Tropicana's new range of Essentials juices is packed full of fruits, vitamins and veg - each flavour designed with your everyday health and wellness needs in mind.
- Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. ©2020
- Perfectly Pressed Fruit Juice
- 1 of 5 a Day Per 150ml
- Pack size: 1000ML
- Vitamin C which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use within 5 days of opening. For best before date please see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving
Number of uses
Each bottle contains 1-2 servings
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- Sold in ROI by:
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
Return to
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK 0800 0324460
- ROI 1800 509 408
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml¹ (%*)
|Energy
|189 kJ
|284 kJ
|-
|45 kcal
|68 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|17g
|of which sugars²
|10g
|15g (17%)
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%*)
|45mg (56%)
|¹Each bottle contains 1-2 servings
|-
|-
|²Contains naturally occuring sugars from juice
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.