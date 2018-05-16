We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Minor Figures Everyday Oat Light Drink 1 Litre

Minor Figures Everyday Oat Light Drink 1 Litre
Product Description

  • Oat Drink enriched with Vitamins and Minerals
  • Everyday Oat is made for cereal, milkshake, coffee - whatever you throw at it. A balanced and delicious plant-based alternative to milk, fortified with calcium and vitamins.
  • Light contains less fat than our original Everyday Oat.
  • Carbon neutral
  • Climate neutral
  • ClimatePartner 13924-2003-1002
  • Plant-based
  • Barista standard
  • Fortified with calcium + vitamins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
Information

Ingredients

Water, Oats (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Vitamin D, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12, Iodine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated. After opening, consume within 5 days. Best before: See top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with oats from the UK

Number of uses

Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml

Name and address

  • Minor Figures UK,
  • Unit 12a,
  • Uplands Business Park,
  • Blackhorse Lane,
  • London,
  • E17 5QJ,

Return to

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper serving (200 ml)
Energy43 kCal86 kCal
-180 kJ360 kJ
Fat1.4 g2.8 g
of which saturates0.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrates7.3 g14.6 g
of which sugars2.2 g†4.4 g†
Fibre0.3 g0.6 g
Protein0.4 g0.8 g
Salt0.11 g0.22 g
Calcium120 mg‡240 mg
Vitamin D0.75 µg‡1.5 µg
Vitamin B20.21 mg‡0.42 mg
Vitamin B120.38 µg‡0.76 µg
Iodine22.5 µg‡45 µg
All values are average quantities--
† Contains naturally occuring sugars--
‡ 15% Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--
Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml--
