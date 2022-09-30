Peppa Pig Topsy Turvy Bath Beads 150G
Product Description
- PEPPA PIG TOPSY TURVY BATH BEADS 150G
- Designed by KokoMoUK.
- Peppa Pig created by Mark Baker and Neville Astley.
- © 2022 ABD Ltd/Ent.
- One UK Ltd/Hasbro.
- Turn upside down and watch the beads fall
- Out of this World
- Moisturising & skin softening
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Urea, Mica, PEG-400, Aqua, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 19140
Produce of
Made in PRC
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- Directions for Use:
- Sprinkle a handful of bath beads into warm running water and swirl around untill dissolved. Enjoy your bathtime.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Do not use if you have damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. For external use only. Adult supervision recommended. WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts and choking hazard. Do not Ingest.
Name and address
- UK: Kokomo Limited,
- The Core,
- Milton Hill,
- Abingdon,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX13 6AB,
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
150g ℮
Safety information
