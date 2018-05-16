New
Higgidy 10 Bang Bang Cauliflower Vegan Dinky Rolls 170G
Product Description
- Bang bang cauliflower dinky vegan rolls
- Cauliflower, sweet potato and red pepper with chipotle, smoky date sauce and squeeze of lime, wrapped in vegan puff pastry and hand-topped with a paprika and golden linseed sprinkle.
- A little bit more about us...
- We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.
- Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Puff Pastry (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cauliflower (18%), Chickpeas, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Red Peppers, Sweet Potato, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Drink (Water, Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Chipotle Paste (2.5%) (Caster Sugar, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Molasses, Tomato Paste, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli, Jalapeño Powder, Onion Extract, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Extract), Water, Smoky Date Sauce, Lime Juice, Golden Linseeds, Paprika, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Smoked Sea Salt, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Colour: Plain Caramel, Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- However, this product is made on a site that handles non-vegetarian products and Milk, Egg, Mustard and Fish, so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this product to be extra safe. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These rolls are ready to eat but taste best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 8 minutes. Do not reheat.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove stones but some may remain.
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd.,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
- Higgidy NI Ltd,
- Murray House,
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|Energy
|1286kJ/307kcal
|219kJ/52kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|2.8g
|of which saturates
|7.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|36.0g
|6.1g
|of which sugars
|6.5g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.8g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.75g
|0.30g
Safety information
We've taken care to remove stones but some may remain.
