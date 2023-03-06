Peter Rabbit Grow Your Own Daisies Tin
Product Description
- PETER RABBIT GROW YOUR OWN DAISIES TIN
- Introduce your little ones to the world of gardening as they learn to nurture these seeds and watch them grow into fully fledged daisies!
- Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years. Contains small parts which may cause choking hazard. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. Do not eat seeds or compost. Packaging to be retained since it contains important information.
- Includes reusable metal bucket with Peter Rabbit design, soil pellet, seeds and full instructions
- Bucket height 12cm, diameter 12cm
