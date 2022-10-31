Tesco 12 Cheese Bites 200g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ / 254kcal
Product Description
- Potato and cheese croquettes in a gluten free crumb.
- Golden and Cheesy Mashed potato and Cheddar cheese in a crispy gluten free crumb
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (49%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (16%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3%), Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove Packaging. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 9-11 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Remove Packaging. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 16-18 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One croquette (17g)
|Energy
|1063kJ / 254kcal
|181kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.3g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
