Tesco 12 Cheese Bites 200g

£3.50
£1.75/100g

One croquette

Energy
181kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • Potato and cheese croquettes in a gluten free crumb.
  • Golden and Cheesy Mashed potato and Cheddar cheese in a crispy gluten free crumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (49%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (16%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3%), Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove Packaging. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 9-11 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove Packaging. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 16-18 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne croquette (17g)
Energy1063kJ / 254kcal181kJ / 43kcal
Fat13.3g2.3g
Saturates3.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate26.3g4.5g
Sugars0.8g0.1g
Fibre2.3g0.4g
Protein6.1g1.0g
Salt0.36g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
