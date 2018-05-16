New
Tesco Finest Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes 800G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 1160kJ
-
- 277kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.4g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.0g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.8g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Potatoes in a garlic and herb coating with rapeseed oil and beef dripping.
- Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. Prepared with a touch of seasoning and rich Beef Dripping. Ready for roasting in the oven for a delicious crispy finish.
- CRISP & GOLDEN Light and fluffy potatoes, coated for extra crunch and richer flavour.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Beef Dripping (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Garlic, Salt, Onion Powder, Sage, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Thyme, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. For best results cook from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 50-55 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 20 minutes turn the potatoes and ensure they are separated and covered in beef dripping. Turn several times during the remaining cook time to colour evenly. Alternatively, transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes, turning the potatoes several times during cooking to colour evenly. Cook to a golden yellow colour and do not overcook. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 60-65 mins Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 30 minutes turn the potatoes and ensure they are separated and covered in beef dripping. Turn several times during the remaining cook time to colour evenly. Alternatively, transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes, turning the potatoes several times during cooking to colour evenly. Cook to a golden yellow colour and do not overcook. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|580kJ / 138kcal
|1160kJ / 277kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|18.9g
|37.8g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.2g
|Protein
|2.3g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.25g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
