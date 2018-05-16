We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Growers Harvest Apple Juice From Concentrate 200Ml
Energy
356kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.2g

high

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 178kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Apple juice from concentrate with added citric acid.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice From Concentrate, Citric Acid.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh fruit juice. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

    Best served chilled.

    Pierce hole with straw.

    Push straw inside after use for recycling.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach carton (200ml)
Energy178kJ / 42kcal356kJ / 84kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.1g20.2g
Sugars10.1g20.2g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
