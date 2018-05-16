We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Famous Grouse 5Cl And Mixer Cracker

Famous Grouse 5Cl And Mixer Cracker
Product Description

  • Famous Grouse 5cl and Mixer Cracker
  • The Famous Grouse® Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Product of Scotland.
  • Blended & bottle by:
  • Matthew Gloag and Son Ltd., Perth, Scotland.
  • Franklin & Sons Ginger Ale Mini Can
  • Product of UK
  • The Famous Grouse is a registered trade mark of Highland Distillers Limited and is licensed to Beams International Ltd.,

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Spring Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours, Ginger Extract, Colour: Caramel Sugar Syrup

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Name and address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • www.thefamousgrouse.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy:141 kJ /33kcal
Fat:0g
of which Saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:7.9g
of which Sugars:7.9g
Fibre:0g
Salt:trace
