Famous Grouse 5Cl And Mixer Cracker
Product Description
- Famous Grouse 5cl and Mixer Cracker
- The Famous Grouse® Blended Scotch Whisky
- Product of Scotland.
- Blended & bottle by:
- Matthew Gloag and Son Ltd., Perth, Scotland.
- Franklin & Sons Ginger Ale Mini Can
- Product of UK
- The Famous Grouse is a registered trade mark of Highland Distillers Limited and is licensed to Beams International Ltd.,
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Spring Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours, Ginger Extract, Colour: Caramel Sugar Syrup
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Name and address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- www.thefamousgrouse.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy:
|141 kJ /33kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which Saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|7.9g
|of which Sugars:
|7.9g
|Fibre:
|0g
|Salt:
|trace
