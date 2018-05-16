Gu Inspirations Brookie Desserts 2x80g

Product Description
- 2 Brownies on a Biscuit Base Topped with Cheese and Chocolate Biscuit on Top
- Imagine a brownie in one hand.
- And a cookie in the other.
- Bring them together.
- That's a brookie.
- Pillowy soft vanilla mascarpone cheesecake. Hiding gooey-in-the-middle brownie.
- Above perfectly chewy, fudgy cookie. All on a crumbly biscuit base.
- Like dipping cookies and brownies into cold milk, with a spoon.
- Our packaging is 100% recyclable.
- (Or our ramekin makes a great cookie-dunking-glass. Gudesserts.com/reuse)
- Not suitable for vegetarians
- Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
- 100% recyclable
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit Crumb (15%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Dark Chocolate (10%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Mascarpone Cheese (Milk) (8%), Demerara Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Palm Oil, Oat Flour, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Beef Gelatine, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Vanilla Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold.
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.
Preparation and Usage
- To enjoy your Gü at its best, take it out of the fridge 10 minutes before you want to eat it.
- Like dipping cookies and brownies into cold milk, with a spoon.
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gudesserts.com
- Gü Ltd,
- Dunmow Road,
- Bishops Stortford,
- CM23 5PA.
Net Contents
2 x 81g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 81 ramekin
|Energy kJ
|1821
|1475
|kcal
|436
|353
|Fat (g)
|26
|21
|of which saturates (g)
|14
|11
|Carbohydrate (g)
|45
|36
|of which sugars (g)
|31
|25
|Fibre (g)
|1.73
|1.40
|Protein (g)
|4.6
|3.7
|Salt (g)
|0.26
|0.21
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
