Tesco Finest Layered Scottish Salmon, Prawn & Avocado Starters Serves 4

Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 199kcal
Product Description
- Avocado mousse topped with salmon (Salmo salar) mousse, diced smoked salmon and parsley king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei).
- Our impressive, ready to serve starters are made with a rich and creamy avocado mousse layer and topped with a smoked and honey roast salmon mousse layer, made with whipping cream and cream cheese. For extra indulgence, they're hand finished with Scottish smoked salmon pieces and juicy king prawns, and lightly dressed in finely chopped parsley. Our Tesco Finest salmon is RSPCA Assured, so you can be confident that the fish has been farmed responsibly. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Rich & Creamy Hand finished with smoked salmon and king prawns SCOTTISH SALMON RESPONSIBLY SOURCED WARM WATER KING PRAWNS
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (29%), Avocado (20%), Stabilised Whipping Cream [Whipping Cream (Milk), Stabiliser (Carrageenan)], Full Fat Soft Cheese [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], King Prawn (Crustacean) (10%), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Lime Juice, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Fish Gelatine, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Honey, Parsley, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in the U.K., Scotland and king prawns farmed in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (80g)
|Energy
|825kJ / 199kcal
|660kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|10.6g
|8.5g
|Salt
|1.25g
|1.00g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
