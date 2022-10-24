We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Plant Chef No Beef Wellington Wrap

2(1)Write a review
£2.75
£2.75/each

Each pack

Energy
1946kJ
463kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.07g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ / 238kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat and pea protein, a mixed mushroom and red wine dressing with a spiced red cabbage mix and spinach in a bar-marked tortilla.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Wheat and pea protein, Mushrooms and Red Wine Dressing Barmarked Tortilla filled with textured wheat & pea protein, wild mushroom & red wine dressing, festive spiced red cabbage and spinach CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Cabbage (7%), Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Sugar, Wild and Cultivated Mushroom (1.5%) [Yellow Honey Mushroom, Straw Mushroom, Boletus Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom], Pea Protein, Wheat Protein, Potato Protein, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Red Wine Vinegar, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Concentrated Orange Juice, Pea Protein Isolate, Sautéed Onion [Onion, Sunflower Oil], Cornflour, Onion, Red Wine, Pea Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Barley Extract, Stabilisers (Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Dextrose, Thyme, Rice Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spices, Smoked Yeast Powder, Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar [Grape Must, Wine Vinegar], Mushroom Powder, Coconut Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cinnamon, Clove, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy998kJ / 238kcal1946kJ / 463kcal
Fat8.3g16.2g
Saturates1.9g3.7g
Carbohydrate30.2g58.9g
Sugars5.7g11.1g
Fibre2.0g3.9g
Protein9.5g18.5g
Salt0.55g1.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

more like a wellington boot

2 stars

tastes more like wellington boot, and a soggy one at that’s very disappointing considering the range of high quality options available.

