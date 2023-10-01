We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Nuby Bath Cogs

Nuby Bath Cogs

4.8(14)
Write a review

£12.00

£0.05/each

Nuby Bath Cogs
Our Bath Cogs make bath time, a splashing time for your little water baby. Simply attach the suction pads to the bath or tiles for your tiny tot to spin the cogs and watch in wonder at the water swirling around.
Discover our other great bath toys!The Wacky Waterworks combines floating, spinning fun with teaching hand-eye coordinationThe Bathtime Book provides a durable, easy clean way to fun & learning in one little book
© 2022 Luv n' careNuby TM and Nuby logo licensed to Luv n' care by Admar International
Fun bright coloursInterlock togetherSuction pads stick to bath

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Cleaning: Clean in warm soapy water and allow to air dry. Inspect bath toy before each use. Use a shaking action to remove any excess water and allow to air dry completely. For thorough cleaning, soak in a mixture of 50ml distilled vinegar and 1L of water for 1-2 hours. Rinse toy multiple times with clean water and allow to air dry completely. Discard bath toy if mould cannot be removed. Please read and retain these instructions for future reference.

Lower age limit

12 Months

View all Baby & Toddler Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here