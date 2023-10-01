Nuby Bath Cogs

Our Bath Cogs make bath time, a splashing time for your little water baby. Simply attach the suction pads to the bath or tiles for your tiny tot to spin the cogs and watch in wonder at the water swirling around.

Fun bright colours Interlock together Suction pads stick to bath

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Cleaning: Clean in warm soapy water and allow to air dry. Inspect bath toy before each use. Use a shaking action to remove any excess water and allow to air dry completely. For thorough cleaning, soak in a mixture of 50ml distilled vinegar and 1L of water for 1-2 hours. Rinse toy multiple times with clean water and allow to air dry completely. Discard bath toy if mould cannot be removed. Please read and retain these instructions for future reference.

Lower age limit

12 Months