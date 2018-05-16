We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Meat & Fish Pate Selection Serves 9

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Meat & Fish Pate Selection Serves 9

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£10.00
£2.67/100g

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

1/3 of a chicken liver parfait jar,1/3 of a chicken liver parfait jar

Energy
711kJ
172kcal
711kJ
172kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
16.9g
16.9g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.2g
10.2g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1693kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth langoustine and poached salmon pâté with extra virgin olive oil (1%) topped with a crème fraîche mousse. A duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze. A chicken liver and pork fat parfait with Cognac, topped with clarified butter.
  • Enjoy a choice of three smooth and rich pâtés: langoustine and poached salmon pâté with extra virgin olive oil, topped with a crème fraîche mousse; duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze; and chicken liver and pork fat parfait infused with Cognac, topped with clarified butter. Serves 9 This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 125g e (375g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a chicken liver parfait jar (42g)Per 100g1/3 of a chicken liver parfait jar (42g)
Energy1693kJ / 410kcal711kJ / 172kcal1693kJ / 410kcal711kJ / 172kcal
Fat40.3g16.9g40.3g16.9g
Saturates24.3g10.2g24.3g10.2g
Carbohydrate5.4g2.3g5.4g2.3g
Sugars2.3g1.0g2.3g1.0g
Fibre1.0g0.4g1.0g0.4g
Protein6.0g2.5g6.0g2.5g
Salt1.10g0.46g1.10g0.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
As sold----
As sold----

1/3 of a langoustine pate jar

Energy
250kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 143kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Crème Fraiche Mousse (20%) [Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Dextrose], Langoustine (Crustacean) (17%), Single Cream (Milk), Salmon (Fish) (10%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Parsley, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Brown Sugar, Turmeric Powder, White Pepper, Pimento Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a langoustine pate jar (42g)
Energy594kJ / 143kcal250kJ / 60kcal
Fat10.3g4.3g
Saturates5.2g2.2g
Carbohydrate7.2g3.0g
Sugars2.2g0.9g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein5.1g2.1g
Salt0.86g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/3 of a drunken duck parfait jar

Energy
395kJ
95kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 226kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (35%), Cranberry, Red Wine and Port Glaze (20%) [Water, Cranberries, Merlot Red Wine, Sugar, Port, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectins), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Tapioca Starch, Armagnac Brandy (3%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a drunken duck parfait jar (42g)
Energy939kJ / 226kcal395kJ / 95kcal
Fat16.0g6.7g
Saturates8.1g3.4g
Carbohydrate11.0g4.6g
Sugars5.8g2.4g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein9.2g3.9g
Salt1.14g0.48g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (36%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (20%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

View all Festive Food to Order Buffet Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here