Tesco Finest Meat & Fish Pate Selection Serves 9

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1693kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- A smooth langoustine and poached salmon pâté with extra virgin olive oil (1%) topped with a crème fraîche mousse. A duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze. A chicken liver and pork fat parfait with Cognac, topped with clarified butter.
- Enjoy a choice of three smooth and rich pâtés: langoustine and poached salmon pâté with extra virgin olive oil, topped with a crème fraîche mousse; duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze; and chicken liver and pork fat parfait infused with Cognac, topped with clarified butter. Serves 9 This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
3 x 125g e (375g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a chicken liver parfait jar (42g)
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a chicken liver parfait jar (42g)
|Energy
|1693kJ / 410kcal
|711kJ / 172kcal
|1693kJ / 410kcal
|711kJ / 172kcal
|Fat
|40.3g
|16.9g
|40.3g
|16.9g
|Saturates
|24.3g
|10.2g
|24.3g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|2.3g
|5.4g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|1.0g
|2.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.0g
|2.5g
|6.0g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.46g
|1.10g
|0.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
1/3 of a langoustine pate jar
- Energy
- 250kJ
-
- 60kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.3g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.36g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 143kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Crème Fraiche Mousse (20%) [Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Dextrose], Langoustine (Crustacean) (17%), Single Cream (Milk), Salmon (Fish) (10%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Parsley, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Brown Sugar, Turmeric Powder, White Pepper, Pimento Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a langoustine pate jar (42g)
|Energy
|594kJ / 143kcal
|250kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.1g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
1/3 of a drunken duck parfait jar
- Energy
- 395kJ
-
- 95kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.7g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.4g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.48g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 226kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (35%), Cranberry, Red Wine and Port Glaze (20%) [Water, Cranberries, Merlot Red Wine, Sugar, Port, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectins), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Tapioca Starch, Armagnac Brandy (3%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a drunken duck parfait jar (42g)
|Energy
|939kJ / 226kcal
|395kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.2g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.14g
|0.48g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (36%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (20%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.