Mr Kipling Plum Pear & Cinnamon Pies 6 Pack

Per pie (52g)
- Energy
- 801kJ
-
- 191kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.4g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.6g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ
Product Description
- Shortcrust Pastry Cases with a Plum, Apple, Pear and Cinnamon Filling (43%).
- With fruit pieces 30% less sugar*
- *30% Less sugar compared to similar Fruit Pies.
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- With Fruit Pieces
- Deliciously Good
- Melt in the Mouth Pastry
- Bursting with Chunks of Plum, Apple & Pear
- Deliciously better for you
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Diced Plum (6%), Plum Purée (5%), Diced Bramley Apple (4.5%), Vegetable Fibre, Diced Pear (3%), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Fibre, Bramley Apple Purée, Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Acid (Malic Acid), Ground Cinnamon, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are given as guidelines only.
Take care upon heating as the filling may be extremely hot and the pastry can become fragile.
Can be served warm or cold.
Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional Oven)
Keeping the pies in their foils, place the pies onto a baking tray and place the tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven at 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 for 7 minutes.
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- WARNING - Although every care has been taken to remove plum stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Plum, Pear & Cinnamon Pies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Pies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pie (52g)
|Energy
|1529kJ
|801kJ
|-
|365kcal
|191kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|7.4g
|of which Saturates
|4.0g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53.5g
|28.0g
|of which Sugars
|16.5g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|2.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.12g
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING - Although every care has been taken to remove plum stones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.