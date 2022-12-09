Tesco Finest 8 Whipped Feta Samosas 264G
One samosa
- Energy
- 473kJ
-
- 113kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1433kJ / 344kcal
Product Description
- Fried herb flecked pastry samosas filled with full fat soft cheese, feta full fat soft cheese and mint, topped with poppy seeds.
- Our herb flecked pastry samosas are hand folded and filled with soft cheese, whipped feta & mint. Finished with a sprinkling of poppy seeds.
- Light and flavourful with flaky filo pastry
- Pack size: 264G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3%), Maize Starch, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Corn Starch, Mint, Parsley, Cracked Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Oregano, Lemon Zest.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 10-12 mins Place pastries directly onto a baking tray in the centre on a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 14-16 minutes Place pastries directly onto a baking tray in the centre on a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
264g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One samosa (33g)
|Energy
|1433kJ / 344kcal
|473kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|29.3g
|9.7g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.3g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.25g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
