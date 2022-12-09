We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 8 Whipped Feta Samosas 264G

Tesco Finest 8 Whipped Feta Samosas 264G

This product is available for delivery and collection until 02/01/2023

£5.50
£2.09/100g

One samosa

Energy
473kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1433kJ / 344kcal

Product Description

  • Fried herb flecked pastry samosas filled with full fat soft cheese, feta full fat soft cheese and mint, topped with poppy seeds.
  • Our herb flecked pastry samosas are hand folded and filled with soft cheese, whipped feta & mint. Finished with a sprinkling of poppy seeds.
  • Light and flavourful with flaky filo pastry
  • Pack size: 264G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3%), Maize Starch, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Corn Starch, Mint, Parsley, Cracked Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Oregano, Lemon Zest.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 10-12 mins Place pastries directly onto a baking tray in the centre on a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 14-16 minutes Place pastries directly onto a baking tray in the centre on a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

264g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne samosa (33g)
Energy1433kJ / 344kcal473kJ / 113kcal
Fat21.1g7.0g
Saturates8.1g2.7g
Carbohydrate29.3g9.7g
Sugars3.0g1.0g
Fibre1.7g0.6g
Protein8.3g2.7g
Salt0.75g0.25g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

