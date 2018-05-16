Minor Figures Everyday Oat Drink 1 Litre

Product Description
- Oat Drink enriched with Vitamins and Minerals
- Everyday Oat is made for cereal, milkshakes, coffee - whatever you throw at it. A balanced and delicious plant-based alternative to milk, fortified with calcium and vitamins.
- Carbon neutral
- Climate neutral - ClimatePartner 13924-2003-1002
- Plant-based
- Barista standard
- Fortified with calcium + vitamins
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Oats (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Vitamin D, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12, Iodine
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated. After opening, consume within 5 days. Best before: See top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK with oats from the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well
Number of uses
Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml
Name and address
- Minor Figures UK,
- Unit 12a,
- Uplands Business Park,
- Blackhorse Lane,
- London,
- E17 5QJ,
Return to
- Minor Figures UK,
- Unit 12a,
- Uplands Business Park,
- Blackhorse Lane,
- London,
- E17 5QJ,
- UK.
- Minor Figures EU,
- 9-10 Fenian Street,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 RX24,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per serving (200 ml)
|Energy
|49 kCal
|98 kCal
|-
|204 kJ
|408 kJ
|Fat
|2.1 g
|4.2 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrates
|7.3 g
|14.6 g
|of which sugars
|2.2 g†
|4.4 g†
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|0.6 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.22 g
|Calcium
|120 mg‡
|240 mg
|Vitamin D
|0.75 µg‡
|1.5 µg
|Vitamin B2
|0.21 mg‡
|0.42 mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.38 µg‡
|0.76 µg
|Iodine
|22.5 µg‡
|45 µg
|All values are average quantities
|-
|-
|† Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|‡ 15% Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
|-
|-
