Tesco Finest Deli Wiltshire Cured Ham Sage & Onion Stuffing 100G

£3.00
£3.00/100g

One slice (50g)

Energy
303kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.96g

high

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 606kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with a bacon relish, and filled with a gluten free bacon, sage and onion stuffing.
  • Our Tesco Finest cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged Wiltshire brine and hung on the bone to mature, so all its flavour can develop. It is then filled with a gluten free bacon, sage and onion stuffing and coated with a bourbon and bacon relish.
  • With bacon, sage and onion stuffing, and coated with a bourbon and bacon relish
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (78%), Water, Pork Belly, Onion, Salt, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Pork Gelatine, Sage, Pea Fibre, Red Onion, Glucose Syrup, Bourbon, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Sugar, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Dried Herbs, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Spices, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Dextrose, White Pepper, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy606kJ / 144kcal303kJ / 72kcal
Fat4.8g2.4g
Saturates1.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate2.4g1.2g
Sugars1.0g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.5g
Protein22.2g11.1g
Salt1.92g0.96g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
