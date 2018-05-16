New
The Delicious Dessert Company 8 Halloween Profiteroles
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- 8 Choux pastry profiteroles filled with cream, topped with an orange flavour fondant and finished with dark chocolate lacing.
- Spookilicous orange fondant covered profiteroles, filled with oozing cream and dark chocolate lacing
- Suitable For Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Cream (Milk) (40%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, White Chocolate (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm, Palm Kernel), Water, Dextrose, Dried Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colour (Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Apple Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
Contains 2 portions
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- The Delicious Dessert Company,
- c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
- Jessop Way,
- Newark,
- Nottinghamshire,
- NG24 2ER,
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 Profiteroles
|Energy kJ
|1600
|1440
|Energy kcal
|385
|346
|Fat
|27.4g
|24.7g
|of which saturates
|13.6g
|12.2g
|Carbohydrates
|29.0g
|26.1g
|of which sugars
|22.6g
|20.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.0g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.11g
|-
|-
