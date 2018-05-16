We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Delicious Dessert Company 8 Halloween Profiteroles

£3.00
£0.38/each

4 Profiteroles contain:

Energy
1440kJ
346kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
24.7g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.2g

high

61%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.3g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 8 Choux pastry profiteroles filled with cream, topped with an orange flavour fondant and finished with dark chocolate lacing.
  • Spookilicous orange fondant covered profiteroles, filled with oozing cream and dark chocolate lacing
  • Suitable For Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk) (40%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, White Chocolate (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm, Palm Kernel), Water, Dextrose, Dried Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colour (Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Apple Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4 Profiteroles
Energy kJ16001440
Energy kcal385346
Fat27.4g24.7g
of which saturates13.6g12.2g
Carbohydrates29.0g26.1g
of which sugars22.6g20.3g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein5.0g4.5g
Salt0.12g0.11g
Contains 2 portions--
